Academic achievements take centre stage at Roots Collegium’s 33rd Graduation Day

Roots Collegium celebrated its Graduation Day in a grand ceremony that marked not just the academic accomplishments of its students but also the institution’s 33 years of excellence in education.

A total of 400 students received degrees in various disciplines, including BBA, B.Com, BA, BSc, Fashion Design, Interior Design, Animation, and Hotel Management. “These graduates represent the next generation of professionals, each trained with a combination of academic rigour, practical experience, and a commitment to excellence that Roots Collegium is known for,” said group chairman B.P. Padala.

Rajya Sabha MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra presented the degrees to the students and expressed his admiration for the institution’s long-standing commitment to quality education and personal development. Battula Balakrishna, Commissioner of Income Tax, delivered the keynote speech and highlighted the importance of adaptability in the ever-changing global economy and urged students to take on leadership roles in shaping a future that is both ethical and sustainable.

Raghavender Rao, chairman of Bondada Engineering Company also spoke.