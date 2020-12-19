AC repair course for unemployed by SBI RSETI

NALGONDA

19 December 2020 19:29 IST

State Bank of India’s Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI) at Nalgonda is offering a 30-day free residential course on air-conditioner repairing and service.

Candidates aged between 19 and 45, hailing from undivided Nalgonda and who have passed the Secondary School Certificate examination are eligible to apply by December 23. The free course covers food and accommodation for selected candidates.

More details can be had at 9701009265.

