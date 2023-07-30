ADVERTISEMENT

ABVP public meeting on August 1

July 30, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) will hold ‘Kadana Bheri’, a public meeting of the student community, on August 1, at Parade Grounds, to expose the failure of the State government, and how the education sector has suffered under the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) regime.

At a press conference here, ABVP State secretary Chintakayala Jhansi said that the government had reduced budgetary allocation for education from 11% in 2014 to 6% now, destroying the education sector. Moreover, 8,624 government schools have been closed by the BRS government, while 6,800 schools are functioning with just one teacher - and this is when 15,000 teachers posts are vacant.

How can the quality of education improve when 578 mandals out of the 596 mandals do not have Mandal Education Officers, she asked.

ABVP central working committee member Shravan, State joint secretary Kamal Suresh and others said that the New Education Policy is not being implemented in Telangana and this is to ensure that poor people do not benefit from education.

They also alleged that the fee reimbursement scheme was being diluted with the arrears swelling to ₹5,300 crore for the last three years. Universities are being destroyed deliberately by the government with 75% of teachers’ posts kept vacant while recruitments are filled with scams. To expose the government’s failures, the ABVP will organise a meeting where a lakh of students from across Telangana are likely to attend.

