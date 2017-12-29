ABVP activists burn KCR effigy in TU

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad activists took out a rally and burnt the effigy of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, on Telangana University campus, here on Thursday, in protest against the alleged failure of the Osmania University authorities to conduct the 105th National Science Congress.
Speaking on the occasion, ABVP State working committee member K. Ramana alleged that the Chief Minister brought pressure on the OU authorities to declare that they could not conduct the science congress citing security reasons.
Thus, they demeaned the respect of the 100-year-old OU and also the State, he said.
As a result, the venue of the Science Congress was shifted to Manipur University, he said and demanded the resignation of the OU Vice-Chancellor and Registrar for their inability to conduct the great event.
