Abuse of KTR condemned

November 27, 2023 06:08 am | Updated 05:31 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

BRS candidate of Malkajgiri constituency Marri Rajshekhar Reddy releases a picture of Congress candidate Mynampalli Hanmanth Rao touching Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s feet.

The BRS strongly condemned the abuse of Minister for IT K.T. Rama Rao by the Malkajgiri constituency Congress candidate Mynampalli Hanmanth Rao and said it indicated his fear of defeat. Marri Rajshekhar Reddy, the BRS candidate from Malkajgiri, said Mr. Hanmanth Rao was frustrated and it was a shame that a sitting MLA used such abusive language. He said the voters would teach him a lesson, as none wants to see people’s representatives stooping to such lows. He also released a picture of Mr. Hanmanth Rao touching the feet of KTR when he was in the BRS.

