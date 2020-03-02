Abundant water in SRSP flood flow canal rekindles hopes among farmers

With the pumping of waters from Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project into the SRSP flood flow canal, there is abundant water all along 160 km flood flow canal — from Lower Manair Dam to Sriramsagar Project — rekindling hopes among the farming community to take up rabi cultivation.

Following the requests made by Choppadandi legislator Sunke Ravishankar to release at least one TMC ft of water from KLIP into the SRSP FFC, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao directed the irrigation officials to pump the water into the flood flow canal.

The KLIP waters were lifted from Laxmipur pump house in Ramadugu mandal which filled Narayanpur Reservoir, Potharam Reservoir, Mid Manair Reservoir and also SRSP flood flow canal at Rampur and Rajeshwarraopet all the way up to Armoor in Nizamabad district.

It has been the dream of the Chief Minister to ensure that there is water in the SRSP flood flow canal throughout the year for the benefit of farmers along the canal and accordingly the government has taken up SRSP rejuvenation project of lifting KLIP waters to SRSP.

After the CM’s recent visit to Kaleshwaram project and inspection of abundant water at Medigadda barrage and Kannepalli pump house, the irrigation authorities have started lifting the water from Medigadda to Sripada Yellampalli project. Every day about two TMC ft water is being lifted from the Kaleshwaram project and filling all the projects upstream.

The Medigadda barrage was having 7.86 TMC ft of water against its capacity of 16.17 TMC ft. The Annaram barrage was having 8.77 TMC ft against 10.87 TMC ft and Sundilla barrage was having 6.55 TMC ft against its capacity of 8.83 TMC ft. From Sundilla water was being lifted into Sripada Yellampalli project which currently has 10 TMC ft against its capacity of 20.175 TMC ft.

With the operation of all the lifts downstream from Medigadda to Sundilla and Yellampalli project, the MMD had been filled to the brim with 25.15 TMC ft against its storage capacity of 25.87 TMC ft. About 5,580 TMC ft of water was being released from MMD to LMD reservoir, which is holding 11 TMC ft of water against its capacity of 24 TMC ft. Another 3,500 cusecs of water was being pumped out of MMD into the SRSP flood flow canal to fill the canal with water and benefit the farmers with the recharge of ground water table all along the canal.