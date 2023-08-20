Absence of officials irks Kishan Reddy

August 20, 2023 08:37 am | Updated 08:38 am IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy expressed his displeasure over officials for not attending the meeting of the DISHA held in Hyderabad on Saturday.

“The meeting schedule was fixed almost almost three months ago. How can the officials skip the meeting in the name of inaugurating the flyover?” he asked furiously.

The railway officials informed the Minister that though the department had agreed to the construction of Road over Bridge (RoB), the officials of the GHMC were not cooperating. This was resulting in a delay of work, they added. “There are no officials to answer our doubts. Though the railways are ready to take up works, they are not progressing as there is no cooperation from local officials,” said Mr. Reddy, and suggested the Collector coordinate between GHMC and railway officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Reddy became furious when the officials informed him that the State Government had allocated 75 cents of land at Abids for the Tribal museum. “How will such a small piece of land be sufficient for a historical museum?” he asked

Some of those who attended the meeting said that drainage system in the city was deteriorating and the problems would become more serious if it was not addressed on the lines of increasing population. They also pointed about the increasing pollution.

Mr. Reddy suggested the officials to implement the schemes so that there would be some improvement in the lives of the public.

Rajya Sabha member K. Keshava Rao, Collector Anudeep and others have attended the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT