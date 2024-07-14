GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Absconding Parthi gang member traced in Indapur of Maharashtra

Published - July 14, 2024 09:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Naveen Kumar

The Nalgonda police have identified and traced another member of the notorious Parthi gang from Maharashtra’s Indapur. Earlier, the police had arrested two men involved in 32 cases across the State following a dramatic attack and firing in Peddamberpet. The man identified in Maharashtra now was involved in a robbery-murder case in Telangana, said the officials.

Explaining the murder, SP of Nalgonda police Sharat Chandra Pawar said that the case was registered with the Kattangur police. “In one instance, they beat a 32-year-old man, later identified as Rajavardhan, to death after initially stabbing his hand with the screwdriver. They were also involved in 10 burglaries and eight bike thefts along the highway,” said the SP, adding that efforts are on to recover the stolen loot.

Earlier, Appa Panduranga, 30, and Shubham Ashok, 25, from the Parthi gang were nabbed by the Nalgonda police. They were caught following a dramatic attack on the police while trying to escape from their latest attack in Choutuppal. The ambush, which involved the police opening two rounds of fire in the air as a warning, fractured an officer’s finger. Officials seized one screwdriver, two scissors, one torchlight, silver bangles and some cash from them.

The gang, hailing from Indapur of Maharashtra, was involved in 32 cases, including one murder, six robberies and seven snatchings, since May. Apart from six cases in Nalgonda, they were involved in 13 cases in Rachakonda, 11 in Sangareddy and two in Cyberabad, said the SP.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / theft & burglary / murder / police / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.