Absconding Parthi gang member traced in Indapur of Maharashtra

The Nalgonda police have identified and traced another member of the notorious Parthi gang from Maharashtra’s Indapur. Earlier, the police had arrested two men involved in 32 cases across the State following a dramatic attack and firing in Peddamberpet. The man identified in Maharashtra now was involved in a robbery-murder case in Telangana, said the officials.

Explaining the murder, SP of Nalgonda police Sharat Chandra Pawar said that the case was registered with the Kattangur police. “In one instance, they beat a 32-year-old man, later identified as Rajavardhan, to death after initially stabbing his hand with the screwdriver. They were also involved in 10 burglaries and eight bike thefts along the highway,” said the SP, adding that efforts are on to recover the stolen loot.

Earlier, Appa Panduranga, 30, and Shubham Ashok, 25, from the Parthi gang were nabbed by the Nalgonda police. They were caught following a dramatic attack on the police while trying to escape from their latest attack in Choutuppal. The ambush, which involved the police opening two rounds of fire in the air as a warning, fractured an officer’s finger. Officials seized one screwdriver, two scissors, one torchlight, silver bangles and some cash from them.

The gang, hailing from Indapur of Maharashtra, was involved in 32 cases, including one murder, six robberies and seven snatchings, since May. Apart from six cases in Nalgonda, they were involved in 13 cases in Rachakonda, 11 in Sangareddy and two in Cyberabad, said the SP.