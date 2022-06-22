Absconding accused persons in Secunderabad violence picked up 

Eleven accused persons in the Secunderabad railway station violence who have been absconding since the outbreak of violence on Friday, sources said, were picked up by the Government Railway Police (GRP) on Tuesday.

The GRP had identified a total of 56 persons, all Army job aspirants, in connection with the large-scale violence and arson that unfolded in reaction to the Centre’s Agnipath scheme on Friday.

The police have so far been able to arrest 45 persons and also remanded them in judicial custody for the various violations, including attempt to murder and vandalising Railway property. The accused persons, in all, were booked for 14 violations.

According to Superintendent of Police (GRP), who had addressed press persons on the issue on Sunday, the aspirants had planned the attack on various WhatsApp groups. And several people linked to coaching centres for Army recruitment were also part of the whole episode, and efforts were underway to identify them.