Absconding accused caught by TS CID

April 03, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Accused had collected huge amounts as deposits from gullible public and failed to register property in their names

The Hindu Bureau

An absconding white collar offender, who was evading arrest since 2013 after his involvement in a cheating case to the tune of ₹50 lakh, was now arrested by the Telangana State CID officials. 

Officials said that the accused, identified as 47-year-old Puri Kiran, a resident of Jallapur Village in Manopad Mandal of Jogulamba Gadwal district, was involved in a cheating case registered at Wanaparthy Town police station in 2013 and was now taken into custody by Telangana CID before he was produced before the Court in Wanaparthy for judicial remand on Monday. 

“Kiran, along with Teppali Suresh Babu, Teppali Kishore Babu, Puri Suresh Shetty alias Suresh and J. Mahesh alias Jaladurgam Mahesh, had established a company named ‘Akshara Gold Resorts Pvt Ltd’ and introduced royalty income in Real Foods Bazar Pvt Ltd with various schemes against the RBI rules. They gave wide publicity through pamphlets/brochures in Wanaparthy Town and surrounding areas of combined Mahabubnagar district and collected huge amounts as investments/deposits from the innocent public. However, they failed to register land in the name of the member/customer as per their promise and the company was closed subsequently,” said Additional DG of CID Mahesh Bhagwat.

