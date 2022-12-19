About 200 dogs ‘culled’ in a village in Mahabubnagar

December 19, 2022 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In an inhuman act, about 200 dogs were reportedly culled in a village, raising the hackles of animal lovers.

On December 16, Gunded gram panchayat workers in Balanagar mandal of Mahabubnagar district tom-tommed in the village, announcing that stray dogs were biting children, chasing motorists, and sometimes falling under vehicles resulting in accidents and terrorising the residents. The next morning workers from the panchayat office roamed in the village, caught street (stray) dogs and allegedly administered poisonous injections.

“There was commotion in the street and I came out only to see dogs collapsing one after the other and lying motionless. The panchayat staff told us that the dogs were being tranquilised and would be left at some other place. But the fact was that they were being killed and their carcasses were burnt and buried. There were some dogs which we fed regularly as our pets,” said a woman working in a local company, on condition of anonymity. She said that she herself witnessed killing of about 10 dogs in their street.

“There were about 10 dogs that I was feeding regularly. All of them were killed in the name of protecting citizens. Was it right to kill them? Can’t the population of dogs be controlled?” asked another villager. None of them were ready to identify themselves fearing backlash from village elders.

Two NGOs — Stray Animal Foundation India (SAFI) represented by A. Goutham and Earth Quotient represented by Dr. Shashikala — lodged a complaint with the police of Balanagar and to the District Collector as well, demanding action against those responsible for culling the dogs.

Carcasses were exhumed on Monday and post-mortem was conducted by the veterinary department officials.

“We were able to exhume carcasses of as many as 57 dogs and performed post-mortem. The collected body parts were sent to lab for examination. We can know the reason for death only after getting lab reports,” R. Raghuram Kumar, veterinary doctor, who performed post-mortem told The Hindu.