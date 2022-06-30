About 10.79L ryots get ₹1,312 cr. Rythu Bandhu benefit on day 3

Nearly 10.79 lakh landholding (pattadar) farmers in the State received investment support give at the rate of ₹5,000 per acre for the current Kharif agricultural season under the Rythu Bandhu scheme on the third day of the disbursement of assistance on Thursday.

Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy stated that an amount of ₹1,312.46 crore was credited to the bank accounts of 10,78,634 pattadar farmers having landholding of over 2 acres and up to 3 acres each. In three days, a total of 47,09,219 farmers were given investment support of ₹3,133.21 crore.

In a statement, the Minister said K. Chandrasekhar Rao was the only Chief Minister in the country who was aware of the farmers’ problems and that was the reason the State had been making highest budgetary allocation compared to other States in the country. He sought to know why Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana (PM-Kisan) was not being extended to all landholding farmers in Telangana as Rythu Bandhu was being given.

He demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi tell people during his coming visit to the city what the BJP-led NDA Government at the Centre did to Telangana during the last eight years and for which success the BJP was organising ‘vijay sankalp’ public meeting here on July 3. Was it for hijacking the States’ revenue in the name of GST, or for anti-farmer policies or for doubling investment instead of doubling farmers’ income by 2022, he asked.