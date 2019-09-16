Abnormal maturing of soyabean worries farmers

The maturing of soyabean crop before time has become a cause of worry for farmers at some places in Adilabad district. This phenomenon can be seen in short duration crops in fields in Khodad and Hasnapur villages in Talamadugu mandal, Jamidi in Tamsi mandal and some fields in Bela mandal which have an adverse impact on yields and size of the seed.

Farmer Surkunti Madhukar Reddy of Hasnapur says the incidence of such maturing is being seen for the first time in these parts. “We noticed it only a few days ago and it is spreading. We assume it is some kind of virus that is causing the abnormality,” he avers, pointing to yellowing leaves of the crop in a field on the Khodad-Kajjerla road.

Soyabean has been sown on about 300 acres in the twin villages of which about 50 acres is maturing around 60 days instead of completing its duration of 90 days. “The plants are affected by Anthracnose blight disease and will reach physiological maturity in another 10 to 15 days,” opines Sudhanshu Kasbe, coordinator of District Agriculture Advisory and Transfer of Technology Centre, Adilabad.

“The pods show some spots and are affected by blight under the circumstances. This happens when germination is not uniform and emergence of crop is also not uniform,” he adds.

Mr. Madhukar Reddy says he has observed that the seed is not growing to its normal size inside: “Our estimate is we will have the yield reduced by at least 30% against the normal 10 quintals per acre, given the size of the pods.” “The one solution for the disease not to recur is to destroy the affected stubble of the crop after harvesting. There is greater danger of the disease being transferred to the net crop otherwise,” Dr. Kasbe suggests.