Abhishek Manu Singhvi files nomination for Rajya Sabha seat from Telangana  

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi filed his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha seat from Telangana here on Monday (August 19, 2024).

Accompanied by the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, cabinet ministers and AICC in-charge for the State Deepa Das Munshi, the Congress nominee submitted his papers to the returning officer Dr. Narasimha Charyulu.

On Sunday (August 18, 2024), Congress Legislature Party (CLP) was held in Hyderabad where Mr. Singhvi was introduced to the MLAs.

The election looks a mere formality as the main opposition Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) has not fielded its candidate and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) too with its meagre strength is unlikely to enter the fray. Mr. Singhvi will be declared unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from the State.

Earlier, a large number of Ministers and party MLAs assembled at the Congress Legislature Party office from where the CM and the Deputy Chief Minister led the leaders to the returning officer’s chamber.

The vacancy has been caused following the resignation of sitting BRS member Dr. K. Keshava Rao consequent to his joining the Congress party recently. Dr. Keshava Rao has been appointed as Adviser to Telangana Government (Public Affairs) Cabinet rank.

The vacancy in Telangana is among the 12 seats to be filled in nine States for which elections will be held on September 3. A leading advocate and key figure in the Congress party, Mr. Singhvi suffered an embarrassing defeat in the Rajya Sabha polls this February when he was fielded by the party from Himachal Pradesh in the hope that he would scrape through comfortably. He was in for a shock when six ruling Congress MLAs and three Independent legislators backed the BJP candidate.

In the 119 strong Telangana Assembly, Congress has 65 legislators. Besides this, 10 BRS legislators have already switched sides to the ruling party bringing down the strength of the main opposition to 10. Disqualification petitions had been filed by the BRS against the defectors.