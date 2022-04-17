Abhayahastam money being given back

The government offering pension: Harish Rao (Photo available by Arif)

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao said that about ₹545 crore money of Abhayahastam is being returned with interest to those who paid it as the government is extending pensions. He said that this programme is being commenced from Sangareddy district.

Addressing a gathering after commencing the repayment to the members of Abhayahastam in Sangareddy along with Panchayat Raj and Rural Development on Sunday, Mr. Harish Rao said that those who crossed 57 years will be paid a pension of ₹2,016 immediately. He said that Aasara pensions are being extended to about 30 lakh beneficiaries and would be extended to another 10 lakh shortly.

“Sangareddy district stood first in bank linkage in the district and as much as ₹672 crore was released from the banks. Each group is taking about ₹20 lakh and progressing forward. We have increased the facilities at government hospitals and extending KCR Kits at government hospitals,” said Mr. Harish Rao.

Mr. Dayakar Rao said that top priority is being accorded to women after formation of Telangana. He said that Telangana is the only State in the country is offering so much pension.