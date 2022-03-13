Abhaya Hastam deposit money to be returned to SHG women

The programme was launched in erstwhile A.P. when YSR was Chief Minister

The programme was launched in erstwhile A.P. when YSR was Chief Minister

The State government has decided to return about ₹545 crore to twenty-one lakh women of self-help groups who deposited the money under the Abhaya Hastam programme.

The decision owed to the demand of the groups seeking repayment of the money after the law governing the scheme was repealed by the State government. The money will be deposited in the individual accounts of women in two or three days, it was decided at a meeting of Ministers T. Harish Rao, E. Dayakar Rao and C. Malla Reddy on the Assembly premises on Saturday.

Abhaya Hastam was a programme launched in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh during the chief ministership of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy in 2009. It was kept in abeyance after bifurcation of the State and finally the relevant law was repealed. It’s aimed at payment of pension to members of SHGs above 60 years of age if they contributed ₹365 per annum at the rate of one rupee per day. The government also paid a matching grant of ₹365 per annum. When the members attained the age of 60 years, they would be paid a minimum of ₹500 a month and anywhere up to ₹2,200 per month depending upon their age.

At today’s meeting, the Ministers noted that the SHGs demanded return of their money because they got ₹1,000 per month as Aasara pension of the State government initially and this was hiked to ₹2,016 per month later. Therefore, they did not want the Abhaya Hastam pension anymore. In this background, it was decided to concede their demand and distribute the deposit amount which was lying with the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty.