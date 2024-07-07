Abetment to suicide case registered against Ashwaraopet Inspector, four constables following SI’s death

A police sub-inspector of Bhadradri Kothagudem district who attempted suicide on June 30 allegedly due to harassment by his Circle Inspector and four constables died in the early hours of Sunday here at a private hospital.

Market police of Hyderabad commissionerate registered a case under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of Indian Penal Code. Sections of the Prevention of Atrocities Against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes was also invoked in the case as the SI S. Srinivas’ wife Krishnaveni alleged that he was humiliated and harassed on caste basis.

The FIR issued by the Market police would be transferred to Mahbubabad district for further investigation as the SI reportedly consumed pesticide at Mulkapally in Mahabubabad district. Srinivas, of 2014 batch, was the Station House Officer of Ashwaraopet police station in the district.

After completion of autopsy, the body was shifted to his village Narakkapeta of Nallabelli mandal in Narsampet for the final rites. In a video released by the victim before consuming pesticide, he had named Circle Inspector Jithender Reddy and four constables working at the police station.

The death sparked vociferous demands from various Dalit organisations for stringent action against those responsible for his suicide. Activists of Dalit organisations staged a rasta roko along with the body. Protesters raised slogans demanding the suspension of the five policemen accused of ‘harassing’ the Dalit SI and ‘driving’ him to suicide.

They demanded that the government provide a job, five acre agricultural land and a house to the family of the SI. They called off the stir following an assurance from the officials concerned to ensure justice to the bereaved family.

(Roshni, suicide prevention helpline: 8142020033/ 8142020044; 11 a.m. to 9p.m. daily; email: roshnihelp@gmail.com)

