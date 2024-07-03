Abetment of suicide case registered under BNS after farmer’s suicide in Khammam

Blaming some villagers for ‘destroying’ his three-acre agricultural land, an aggrieved farmer allegedly ended his life near Khammam on Monday evening. A video shot by him minutes before resorting to the ‘extreme step’ sent shockwaves across the district.

The deceased was identified as 46-year-old Bojedla Prabhakar, a farmer of Proddutur village in Chintakani mandal of Khammam district. In the heartrending video that went viral on social media, he was heard blaming five villagers for damaging his three-acre farmland by using tractor-dozers and earthmover. He lamented that he had approached the Tahsildar concerned for redressal of his grievance, but to no avail.

“My efforts to bring the matter to the notice of the district authorities at the weekly grievance redressal meeting did not materialise,” he deplored. A visibly upset Prabhakar, in an emotionally charged voice, said “I cast my vote for the Congress party in the hope of a pro-farmer regime. Now I am left with no option but to take the extreme step.”

The Chintakani police have registered a case under Section 108 r/3(5) (abetment of suicide) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation.

Meanwhile, the CPI (M) district secretary Nunna Nageswara Rao on Tuesday demanded that a detailed inquiry be ordered into the alleged death by suicide of aggrieved farmer of Proddutur village. Mr Nageswara Rao along with the Telangana Rythu Sangham district secretary B Rambabu visited the District Headquarters Hospital in Khammam. They paid their last respects to the deceased farmer.

In a statement, Mr Rao said the government should extend financial assistance to the bereaved family of the deceased farmer. “Had the Revenue officials concerned responded in time, the tragic incident would not have happened,” he added.

Those in distress can call Roshini suicide prevention helpline numbers: 8142020033/44 and 040 66202000/2001