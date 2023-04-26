Abbott recalls Thyronorm tablets from Telangana and Madhya Pradesh, drug inspectors asked to keep strict vigil

April 26, 2023 03:43 pm | Updated 03:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Pharma giant Abbott India Private Limited has issued a public notice on April 25 asking for a voluntary recall of one batch of Thyronorm tablets due to a labelling error. The company said that this particular batch has been invoiced only in Telangana and Madhya Pradesh.

Due to the error, a small percentage of bottles from the batch have been mislabelled with the dose strength of 25 mcg whereas the bottles contain 88 mcg tablets. Thyronorm is a medicine used in the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Meanwhile the Drugs Control Administration of the Government of Telangana on Tuesday issued a circular instructing all the drug inspectors in the state to keep a strict vigil on the movement of the subject drug batch. The inspectors have been asked to submit compliance reports to the Joint Director.

People who have recently purchased Thyronorm with Batch number AEJ0713, manufacturing date of March 2023 and expiry date of February 2025 are requested to return the bottle to the chemist they purchased it from, said the notice.

In a statement issued to The Hindu by an Abbott spokesperson it was said that “There are no quality issues with the product and we haven’t received any reports of patient impact. It is important that people take the correct dose, so we have initiated a voluntary recall of the mislabeled batch. We are working with our distributors and other partners to facilitate this recall.”

