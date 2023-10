October 16, 2023 05:26 am | Updated 05:26 am IST

The Aasara pensioners of model village Mukhra (K) in Ichhoda mandal of Boath constituency in Adilabad district have donated ₹1 lakh, at ₹1,000 a head from their savings out of monthly pension, for the nomination expenses of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Minister K.T. Rama Rao as their gesture in response to announcement to enhance the pension from April/May next.

They handed over the amount to sarpanch G. Meenakshi and told her to forward it to them.