Aarogya Mitras working under Aarogyasri begin indefinite strike

Aarogya Mitras, the field staff supporting patients under the Rajiv Aarogyasri Health Care Trust in Telangana, have commenced an indefinite Statewide strike from Wednesday, over long-standing grievances.

In a formal notice to the Chief Executive Officer of the Rajiv Aarogyasri Health Care Trust, the Telangana United Medical and Health Employees Union highlighted that despite repeated appeals to the Health Minister and senior officials, their key demands have remained unresolved. The Aarogya Mitras are calling for their placement under the Data Processing Officer cadre, with the immediate implementation of GO No. 60, which would raise their salaries to ₹22,750. They are also demanding that salaries be paid directly by the Trust, rather than through outsourcing agencies, and that they be shifted to contract system. They said that Aarogya Mitras who have served for 16 years in Primary Health Centres (PHCs) should be reappointed, vacancies should be filled, and promotions should be granted based on seniority. Additionally, they are calling for compensation for the families of employees who die in the line of duty, and for health card benefits to be extended to all employees.

On August 23, 2024, union representatives met with the CEO of the Trust, who assured them of further discussions with the Health Minister within a week. However, no such talks took place, leaving the Aarogya Mitras increasingly frustrated. “The 45-day strike notice has been ignored, leading employees to accuse the government of negligence. As a result, the Aarogya Mitras have decided to proceed with the Atatewide strike from September 18,” the union said in a release.

