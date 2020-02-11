‘AAP victory proves performance prevails’

The huge win registered by Aam Admi Party in Delhi for a second consecutive term proving beyond doubt that giving priority for education, health and decentralisation of power would fetch votes is a historical necessity for the country, said founder of Foundation For Democratic Reforms (FDR) and Lok Satta Jayaprakash Narayan.

The victory of AAP should be viewed in the context of changing electoral politics of the country. Had AAP been defeated then the narrative that if elections were fought honestly without distributing money, liquor, people would not vote would have continued. It would have also reinforced the perception that caste and religion alone would fetch votes than education and health for another 25 years. The victory achieved by AAP solely on the basis of its work and delivery of services to people should become the foundation for improving Indian democracy. The AAP’s success would inspire change in urban areas first, he said.

Addressing a media conference on the Delhi election results here on Tuesday, Dr. Narayan said that the victory of AAP in 2020 was greater than that of its success in 2013 and 2015. This was the first time a political party went to the electorate and said “We worked for health and education and give us vote,” and won the election against the might of BJP that could deploy any resources at its command and control the media.

In the Lok Sabha election, BJP gained 56% of vote share while AAP got 15%t and in a matter of months, AAP regained power with 50% of vote share. This demonstrated that people of Delhi showed maturity in voting differently at national and State elections keeping in mind what was good for them.

Thus, more than provocative issues like CAA, NRC, NPR, Ramjanma Bhoomi and Shaheen Bagh, people in Delhi gave priority for their day to day life, their children’s education, health. Divisive factors like caste and religion would not always prevail was what Delhi elections proved, Dr. Narayan said.