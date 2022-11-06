AAP hails naming of Gujarat CM candidate

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 06, 2022 03:43 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Telangana has welcomed the party’s decision to select the Chief Ministerial candidate in Gujarat through a public poll and said this kind of democratic practice can never be possible in the BJP, TRS or the Congress.

Indira Shobhan of AAP Telangana said that this was real democracy and a person born in a poor family could now dream of becoming the Chief Minister only through the AAP which had proved yet again that it has come to change the way politics is practiced and followed. She said the Munugode election in Telangana had shown how democracy was killed and there was no Constitutional spirit as well with established parties depending on money and liquor to get votes.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Ms. Indira Shobhan said people have seen through all the political parties and they were now looking at AAP for a change in Telangana as well. She said the AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was offering an alternative to the people of Telangana and it was time the intellectuals and youngsters decided on saving democracy in India and establishing pro-people government here as well.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Telangana

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app