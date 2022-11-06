AAP hails naming of Gujarat CM candidate

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Telangana has welcomed the party’s decision to select the Chief Ministerial candidate in Gujarat through a public poll and said this kind of democratic practice can never be possible in the BJP, TRS or the Congress.

Indira Shobhan of AAP Telangana said that this was real democracy and a person born in a poor family could now dream of becoming the Chief Minister only through the AAP which had proved yet again that it has come to change the way politics is practiced and followed. She said the Munugode election in Telangana had shown how democracy was killed and there was no Constitutional spirit as well with established parties depending on money and liquor to get votes.

Ms. Indira Shobhan said people have seen through all the political parties and they were now looking at AAP for a change in Telangana as well. She said the AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was offering an alternative to the people of Telangana and it was time the intellectuals and youngsters decided on saving democracy in India and establishing pro-people government here as well.