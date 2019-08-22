AAI teams inspects aerodrome

A team of officials from Airports Authority of India (AAI), New Delhi, on Wednesday, inspected the old aerodrome in Adilabad town to assess the feasibility for establishing an airport for civil aviation. The team was led by AAI Deputy General Manager Amit Kumar and Assistant General Manager Neeraj Gupta besides others.

The officials inspected the boundaries of the 369-acre aerodrome constructed during World War II to see if it was encroachment free. They shot video footage of the place for use in future.

Detailed project report

Mr. Gupta told The Hindu that the AAI will prepare a detailed project report (DPR) in the next six months before submitting it to the government. Surveys are being done at six places in Telangana for the purpose of establishing airports, he added.

“Feasibility for operating ATR type aircraft is being studied at present,” the AGM disclosed. The facility can be expanded in future if need arises, he added. The six airports will be constructed under the Central Regional Air Connectivity Scheme (RCS). The team was handed over data related with a decadal rainfall, temperature and wind speed records.