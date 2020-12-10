Aadhaar comes in handy for selection of 2BHK beneficiaries

The ready 2BHK houses in Narsapur.

10 December 2020 08:53 IST

It helps us in weeding out ineligible applicants: officials

The double bedroom houses that were constructed and were ready for inauguration on December 10 are envy for others.

The houses have all facilities — piped gas supply to the kitchen, round-the-clock water supply, underground drainage, playground for children, grocery shops, hair saloon, CC roads and a police outpost. This was the first such facility for the poor in the state in G+ 2 mode. Many had applied for the house. Weeding out the ineligible became a Herculean task.

For instance, K. Ramaiah (name changed) applied for allotment of the double bedroom house. Officials, who collected the Aadhaar card details of the person and checked with those already available with them. The result was that it had shown a receipt of tax paid by him for a house in the city.

In another case, when the data of an applicant was checked, it showed that the person had purchased a residential plot near Siddipet at about ₹20 lakh. Not only in Siddipet and Hyderabad, the data was checked even in the neighbouring districts to ascertain the financial status of applicants.

“Selecting beneficiaries has become a tough task. We considered various parameters to select genuine people to get these benefits. Aadhaar details of applicants were being checked and to ensure that only eligible persons were selected,” Finance Minister T Harish Rao said.