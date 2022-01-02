A year that took a heavy psychological toll on students

Almost all the students passed academically in 2021 but the psychological toll has been enormous. In the past fortnight, about six Intermediate students ended their life after failing in their exam. After the students’ deaths, the Intermediate Board announced that all the students will be promoted to the next class, but the damage was done. The death of students in close succession highlighted the mental health crisis unleashed by COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of summer examinations, the ICSE, CBSE and different State boards promoted their students. It came as a relief for the students after a year of doubts and distress but it did not lower the mental stress for students.

Some of the children poured out their agony in blogs, in social media, and a lucky few to their psychological counsellors. “The number of calls fielded by our volunteers went up substantially.

A number of students said they missed their classmates, the regular interaction with their friends. At homes, they were under constant adult supervision which they didn’t like,” said a volunteer who fields calls at a suicide helpline in the city. The economic distress due to COVID-19 lockdown impacted a large number of students pursuing education in budget private schools in the State and city. Many of the schools charging fees ranging between ₹300 and ₹1200 per month were forced to shut down as many parents either could not, or refused, to pay for online classes. The result: a 9.3% drop in the number of private schools. In Hyderabad, private schools numbered 2083 before the pandemic and now the number stands at 1888; and in Rangareddy district the number dropped from 1415 schools to 1396.

While a large number of student shifted to government-run schools due to the shutting down of private schools, parents were made to jump through hoops to get transfer certificates from private schools. The closure of schools led to many teachers and ancillary staff of the schools losing their jobs. At schools which were functioning, the teachers saw their take-home salary decline substantially. Officials in the State Education Department rose to the task at hand and did not demand TCs ensuring children up to class VIII could get admission easily. Online classes for nearly 18 months created a class divide as some of the students did not have access to computers and followed their teachers on the cellphones of their parents.

It was not just academics that was impacted due to lockdown but internship opportunities, sports, field trips, and other extra-curricular activities were affected robbing children of real-world learning opportunities.