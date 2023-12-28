A year of reality check for BRS

December 28, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

Calendar year 2023 that is slipping into history is a perfect example of the proverb “man proposes, God disposes” as far as the fortunes of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) are concerned. The party’s defeat at the hustings has not only thrown it out of power and prevented it from scoring a rare hat-trick in electoral battles in the South, but has also punctured its plans of foraying into other States.

After rechristening the party from Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to BRS in October 2022, with plans to go national starting with neighbouring Maharashtra, nothing has gone the party’s way except for creating an initial buzz in that State with a series of public meetings.

A plethora of welfare measures and development works implemented by the BRS government have failed to stem the anti-incumbency factor among certain sections like the youth across Telangana.

It was perhaps the over-confidence of the party leadership that had prevented it from making any notable changes among the sitting legislators as candidates for the 2023 Assembly polls, in spite of surveys instituted by the party revealing large-scale disappointment among the electorate against a majority of the 100-odd MLAs.

Rude jolt

“The defeat in the Assembly elections is like a rude jolt to us as we were confident of emerging as the single largest party in the 119-member Assembly even in the event of not reaching the magic figure of 60,” a senior BRS leader said, unwilling to be quoted. “It was like so near, yet so far as people believed more in the Congress manifesto than what the BRS government had accomplished in the nearly 10-year rule,” he added.

Just 2.05% vote share deficit compared to that of the Congress in the Assembly elections has not only pushed BRS out of power but reduced its seats by a whopping 49 from 88 it had won in 2018, keeping aside over a dozen MLAs elected on other parties’ tickets switching their loyalties to it after the 2018 elections.

With Parliament (Lok Sabha) elections round the corner, another stern electoral test awaits the BRS leadership as there is not much time left to heal its wounds of failure in the Assembly polls.

Tough times

With the ruling Congress and a rejuvenated Bharatiya Janata Party, in spite of several bigwigs of the latter biting dust in the recent elections, set to use their recent electoral advantages, BRS will have a tough time in bucking the pressure from the two to push it into a corner further.

“We must create opportunities and tune the mindset of the electorate in our favour by exposing the rival parties’ failures at least from mid-March to win back the faith of people in the party highlighting the inability of the Congress in keeping its poll promises,” the BRS leader preparing to contest Lok Sabha polls said.

A good show in Lok Sabha polls will keep the party ranks’ morale up to face elections for local bodies, he said.

