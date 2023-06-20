A year after the blaze, Secunderabad Club reopens its heritage wing

June 20, 2023 12:48 am | Updated 12:48 am IST

A year after a massive blaze destroyed the innards of a section of Secunderabad Club, it has reopened its doors to members. The exclusive set is walking back into the club with nostalgia, memories, and making comparisons.

“It looks better. The Colonnade looks more spacious. The billiards room is now a lounge where members can relax as not many were using the pool tables,” says Vijay Kumar who has been a member for half-a-century.

“The only saving grace is that the wrought iron pillars that held up the hall have been revealed in their glory. Otherwise, it is a restoration which is nothing like the original. The flooring is different. What used to be the pool room now looks like a restaurant,” says Anuradha Reddy, who has been a member of the club and among the first to break the segregation in the men-only bar that used to exist in the institution. Incidentally, while the name of the company that cast the pillars is clearly visible on some pillars, it is below the flooring at another place.

The wrought iron pillars were cast by Richardson & Cruddas of Byculla, Bombay which was into heavy engineering sometime in 1880s. The Secunderabad Club began as Secunderabad Public Rooms on April 26, 1878 somewhere near where the Tivoli cinema hall exists today. The club moved to its present premises after Sir Salar Jung gifted it.

Among the items that have been destroyed and have not been replaced are the hunting trophies that used to line the Colonade. Instead, the bar is surrounded by replicas of regimental shields. The blaze also destroyed an 1878 snooker table. “People are no longer interested in playing snooker. The tables were occupying so much space. This is better,” said another gentleman showing a room filled with luxurious sofas and coffee tables.