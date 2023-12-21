ADVERTISEMENT

White paper on Telangana State Power Sector tabled by Deputy CM

December 21, 2023 12:10 pm | Updated 12:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau

A White Paper on Telangana State Power Sector was tabled by Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, in the State Assembly on Thursday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

A day after tabling a White Paper on Telangana’s finances, Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu presented a White Paper on the ‘Telangana State Power Sector’ in the State Assembly on Thursday. He called for a short discussion on it. G Jagadish Reddy, who was the Power Minister in the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, was the first one to speak during the short discussion.

The contents of the paper were divided into six subheads; Introduction, Infrastructure, Power supply position, Financial position, Financial difficulties of TS Discoms and Summary.

Under the ‘Financial difficulties in TS Discoms’, the contents includes accumulated losses of discoms, reasons for financial difficulties, government dues, working capital loans, average collection & expenditure of TS DISCOMs per month and payables to SCCL for purchase power.

