A week into unlock, decline in COVID cases continues

Daily infection tally falls below 1,000 for the first time in 86 days

The decline in COVID-19 cases in Telangana continued a week after lockdown was lifted from June 20. The cases in second wave of the pandemic peaked between the third week of April and May first week. Gradual decline in cases were recorded thereafter.

The State government imposed night curfew from April 20, and implemented lockdown from May 12 with relaxation between 6 am and 10 am. After gradually extending the relaxation hours, the lockdown was completely lifted from June 20.

When week-wise cases are considered, signs of the second wave can be noted from mid-March. The highest of 54,492 cases were recorded in April third week and 43,839 in May first week. It declined thereafter. During the June 21-27 period, only 7,411 people tested positive for coronavirus.

On Sunday, the State recorded less than 1,000 cases after a gap of 86 days. Only 748 people tested positive for the virus and one of the reasons for the low detection is comparatively fewer tests. While 1.1 lakh to 1.3 lakh samples are tested in a day, only 81,405 were examined on Sunday. The last time less than 1,000 cases were detected was on April 1 this year (965 cases). Eight persons died.

Of the 748 cases on Sunday, the highest of 121 were from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by 61 in Khammam, 50 from Karimnagar and 49 from Rangareddy.

So far, the State has tested 1.83 crore samples, leading to the detection of over 6.2 lakh cases. Of the total, 14,302 cases were active while 6,02,676 have recovered and 3,635 people have died.