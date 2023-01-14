A way of life set to change for Secunderabad

January 14, 2023 10:49 am | Updated 10:49 am IST - HYDERABAD

The newest chapter in Secunderabad’s history is being written with the Ministry of Defence appointing a committee to decide on the status of Hyderabad’s twin city. The woodsy quaint part of the city without tall buildings is set to undergo a change.

Before the Nizam Sikander Jah issued a firman on June 3, 1807 naming the city, the area was home to wild creatures except the Moula Ali precinct and Alwal temple area. The decision of Sikander Jah was an outcome of the Subsidiary Alliance Treaty that the Nizam signed with the British for stationing troops in the area. The treaty signed on September 1, 1798 set in motion the nature of relationship between the British and the Nizams.

The initial set of East India Company soldiers lived in tented accommodation around the Hussainsagar Lake near the present day Kavadiguda. But as the civilian population set up supplies for the soldiers, the British moved their accommodation further to the north. The St John’s Church, the Scotch Kirk and the cemetery near Parade Grounds with tombstones like that for four-year-old Bertram Knox or 3-year-old Eva Agnes are a relic of that period. The Scotch Kirk is now the location of Marthoma Syrian Church.

“One of the reasons why it was such a draw was that it was one of the first tax-free townships in India. The treaty between the British and the Nizam entailed that the Nizam’s government will not impose any taxes or duties. This brought in droves of businessmen,” says Pankaj Sethi, who has unearthed a trove of documents about the ties between Secunderabad, Hyderabad, the Nizam, the British and the Government of India after the Police Action.

Called Patnam or Lashkar by the people living around the area, Secunderabad was the hep and happening zone within a short drive from Hyderabad. It had the latest books, gizmos and showed the newest movies and had the coolest watering hole in the Club.

“Secunderabad was green with vast open spaces in the Parade Grounds and training grounds. The area north of Patny Circle towards Secunderabad Club still looks very green. I am afraid that will change,” says Anuradha Reddy who grew up in Padmarao Nagar of the city.

But after Independence, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has morphed into a behemoth that covers 650 square kilometres with amenities to match. “On the other hand, the Secunderabad Cantonment covering about 40 square kilometres still has 25-feet wide roads, a Floor Space Index law of .5 and road closures in many areas. This deprives the 60% population in the area of many civic amenities,” says Mr. Sethi calling for opening up of roads over which public have right of way. Civilians living in the area have bandied together as Federation of North Eastern Colonies of Secunderabad to demand the change.

On June 14, 1933, parts of the Secunderabad known as Residency Bazaar was merged with Hyderabad. The area is now called Sultan Bazaar.

The Ministry of Defence has set up a committee to examine the “areas for excision of civil areas of Secunderabad Cantonment and its merger with adjoining Municipal Corporation/Municipality of Telangana.”

It was in the Secunderabad Cantonment that the Nizam’s army led by Maj Gen Ahmed El Edroos surrendered to Gen J.N. Chowdhury on September 18, 1948.

As the high-powered committee meets to chart the road map for excision of civilian areas of Secunderabad Cantonment, the area on either side of Rajiv Rahadari will change forever.

