A virtual voyage to Antarctica from Birla Science Centre

Very few can think of visiting Antarctica in their lifetime. But, what if it were possible to virtually experience the cold desolate environment from here itself? A first-of-its-kind ‘Antarctica Experience Room’ was opened at the Space Museum within the B.M. Birla Science Centre functioning under the G.P. Birla Archaeological Astronomical and Scientific Research Institute (GPBAASRI) here on Tuesday.

As part of this, one can interact with the Indian space scientists there and understand the research studies under way through a video link from within the warmer confines of the Science Centre.

The Antarctica Experience Room was inaugurated by institute chairperson Nirmala Birla in the presence of National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) director Prakash Chauhan. Institute director K.G. Kumar told presspersons that ‘live’ interaction will be possible with the ISRO -Indian Space Research Organisation scientists at the ground station of Antarctica for students. “This is part of the Space Museum set up a few years ago in association with ISRO and NRSC in July 2019 where visitors can experience the country’s space research story with models and replicas of rockets/satellites,” said Mr. Kumar.

“We are working out the logistics of having a weekly or fortnightly one-hour interaction with the scientists for 30-40 students pre-booked where they can know about working in a hostile environment, the research activities and so on. It will all depend on the scientist schedules, weather and connectivity,” he added.

Mr.Kumar said the new facility will be open for any visitor to experience the cold continent with recorded videos at no extra charge. The Space Museum exhibits include GSLV MK III launch vehicle of Chandrayaan-2, satellites like Rohini, Apple, Chandrayaan 1, Mangalyaan, international space station and more.

ISRO has established Antarctica Ground Station for Earth Observation Satellites at Bharati Station, Larsemann Hills, Antarctica, for receiving Indian Remote Sensing Satellite data in Aug.2013. This data is being used by several organisations for disaster management, agriculture, fishing, ocean applications and climate variables, said Mr.Chauhan.

The remote research station helps scientists have a multi-fold view of the earth with help of the satellite minus the pollution and haze along with spectacular views of space. “I am very excited to announce the addition of this live interaction facility with the ISRO scientists based out of the ground station in Antarctica. We are committed to inspiring young minds towards scientific discovery and it’s a delight to note that more than two lakh visitors are received at our campus every year,” said Ms.Birla.

The institute also houses a planetarium, Science Museum, a dinosaurium, an archaeological museum, the Nirmala Birla Art Gallery & Gallery of Modern Art. One can visit www.gpbaasri.org for further information.

