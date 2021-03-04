A village earning revenue from garbage

Entire village is cooperating in the transformation, says sarpanch

On the outskirts of this village is the dump yard where wet and dry garbage is being separated. Recyclable material like bottles is being kept aside. All other not useful material is put in incinerator and burnt down. The ash can be used again.

The wet garbage is dried and and allowed to become compost. Since July 2020, the village has generated a revenue of ₹ 70,000 by selling the compost. A farmer in the village has used only this manure in his farm and cultivated wheat, village sarpanch Kasala Malla Reddy said and added that he too had used a tractor load of this manure. There is so much demand for the manure that a farmer was asked to wait for two weeks.

The village has 32 CCTV cameras and 20 speakers of the public address systems. The CC TV monitoring system is in the room of sarpanch at the panchayat office enabling him to keep track of the happenings in the village while working in the office.

The village is also getting a new panchayat building in G+1 mode, the building is expected to be ready in next few months. It is being built at an estimated cost of ₹ 40 lakh on 150 square yards. It will have a special room for women groups to hold their meetings.

It took a long time for Mr. Malla Reddy to convince the residents to segregate the wet and dry garbage. At one point of time the village authorities had to tell the residents they would not collect garbage if it was not segregated. Not only that at on once occasion the sarpanch told the residents that they would leave the garbage unattended in front of the residences. Everyone has fallen in line and now every family puts out their garbage only after segregating it at source.

The village has an underground drainage system.

The village is shortly setting up a 40 KV solar power plant. While the village requirement is only 27 KV, the balance will be supplied to the grid.

Among other projects under development is a four acre playground adjacent to the school for sports activities.

“We are trying to change the face of the village and youth are cooperating. We are also going to start opening of Sukanya Samrudhi Yojana (SSY) accounts for the all the eligible girls, as it is being done in Haridaspur,” Mr Malla Reddy told The Hindu adding that this was aimed at encouraging girl child in the village.

Even Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar had visited the village during last year Palle Pragathi programme in June 2020, to examine development activities being taken up here, the sarpanch added.