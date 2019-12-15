A valid suggestion, in fact!

Time to make a real example

People in the State often read, watch and listen to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders, particularly the ministers, MPs, MLAs/MLCs, stating that the officials, ministers and others from several States, including from the Centre visit Telangana frequently to examine the “role model” programmes such as Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakatiya, Kaleshwaram Project, Rythu Bandhu and several others to replicate them in their States. During the ‘mahila sankalpa deeksha’ held in Hyderabad last week in the wake increasing atrocities against women and its connection with liquor consumption, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader D.K. Aruna made a thought-provoking suggestion to the ruling party leaders to study the implementation and impact of total or phased prohibition on liquor sales in some States stating that availability of liquor in every nook and corner was playing a key role in the increase in crime rate in Telangana. “When they boast of visits and compliments by leaders from other States, why can’t they visit the States where liquor is either banned and restrictions on its sales are in place,” Ms. Aruna sought to know. Anybody from the ruling party willing to take the cue?

Minister keeps audience guessing

It is not uncommon for speakers addressing professional gatherings to sometimes give figures that could leave the audience guessing. Tourism Minister V. Srinivas Goud appears no exception to this.

Speaking at the valedictory of the 41st All India Public Relations Conference here, the Minister explained about the struggle under the leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao that helped realise the dream of separate Telangana State. The national media as well as public relations professionals from across the country supported the struggle which culminated in the formation of separate State, he said.

In the process, the Minister inadvertently said formation of separate Telangana received support from 32 States, raising a small murmur in the gathering. A seasoned politician that he is, Mr. Srinivas Goud corrected himself within seconds saying 32 major political parties from across the country gave letters supporting the formation of separate State.

Privileged riders

As the 17 toll plazas in Telangana switched over the user fee collection through FASTag based on RFID technology, all the tag holders were happy lot while the agony of the non-tag holders was visible. Their annoyance over the delay in crossing the toll gates due to long queues was evident.

But, the situation till a few weeks ago was quite reverse. The FASTag vehicles zipping past the National Highways used to wait in long queues as they had only one dedicated lane to scan the tags. On Sunday, all lanes turned into FASTag lanes and the tag holders literally turned into a privileged lot.

The pain of waiting behind multi-axle trucks, heavy motor vehicles and buses in the FASTag lanes earlier has gone. But, the National Highways Authority of India officials are confident that the majority of vehicles would go for FASTag shortly to make hassle free journeys.

(B. Chandrashekhar, M.Rajeev and Ravi Reddy)