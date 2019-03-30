A true challenge to conquer

No doubt Amgoth Thukaram is embarking on what could be the most dangerous journey of his life – a trip to scale Mt. Everest. The 21-year-old mountaineer from Thakkalapally tanda in Ranga Reddy district is going on an adventure trip, thanks to philanthropists chipping in with sponsorships amounting to ₹30 lakh, which would roughly be the expenditure for the trip.

But what’s so special about the 50-day trip? “I wanted to be different from other mountaineers. The south pole route to the Mt. Everest is the one that great mountaineers Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary took to reach the summit. And I want to be the first south Indian to achieve this,” says the spirited mountaineer, who is grateful to retired IAS officer Ramachandru and Lachiram Naik, Chairman of Telangana SC Corporation, for mobilising funds for his cause.

On asked what he would gain from this, he said, “Interestingly, even though I scaled Mt. Killimanjaro in Africa, Stok Kangri and Rudugaria and Mt. Norbu, you will be eligible for a decent job in the Services only if you climb the Mt. Everest,” says Thukaram, who will begin his trip from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Sunday, to be flagged off by Cyberabad Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat.

The BA final-year student says the Hillary Steps on the way would be the most challenging segment of the trip with strong winds testing his physical endurance. He says that even a slightest mistake in taking in oxygen can prove fatal.

“Sincerity, self-belief and courage are the guiding principles for my trip and I am thankful to the well-wishers who are eagerly waiting for my successful return,” he says. During his journey, Thukaram wants to spread a message on protecting environment.