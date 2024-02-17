A tribute to courage and resilience: Ramji Gond museum to come up in Hyderabad

February 17, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of the Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy on Friday laid the foundation stone for the Ramji Gond Memorial Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum at Abids.

This initiative is an acknowledgement of a rich but often overlooked aspect of India’s history and aims to weave together the threads of the past, present and future to ensure that the sacrifices of Telangana’s tribal communities are never forgotten, he said.

Ramji Gond, a revolutionary hero who led the charge against both the Nizam and British tyranny in Nirmal of the erstwhile Adilabad, laid the foundation for the freedom now enjoyed by millions. A museum in his honour would offer a platform for the stories of these unsung heroes to resonate across generations, the Minister said.

The design of the museum reflected the aspirations and dreams of an entire community. Interactive exhibits and immersive experiences will take the visitors on a journey through time, tracing the footsteps of those who dared to defy the status quo. From the Nirmal Ghat Fight to the Banyan tree of ‘1,000 nooses’, each artefact will tell a story of courage, resilience and the enduring human spirit, said Mr. Kishan.

He said the Centre initially sanctioned ₹15 crore for the museum in 2019-20, and an apex committee accorded in-principle approval for an additional amount of ₹10 crores in August 2023. These funds will be released in instalments based on the progress of the work. The State government identified 0.75 acres in the prime locality of Abids for the museum. However, fresh estimates peg the expenditure at ₹34 crore.

