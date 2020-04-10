A step to keep people away from home quarantined persons

After launching and continuing community watch programme to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Mahabubnagar, the district administration has now taken to another initiative to keep people away from visiting houses where the identified primary or secondary contacts of COVID-19 positive cases, including those who returned from a religious meet in Delhi, are undergoing home quarantine.

As part of the initiative, a red-coloured sticker would be pasted/displayed beside the entrance of the house where the home-quarantined persons are dwelling. The sticker would carry details of the 14-day quarantine period, name of the family head as also the numbers of district helpline and police helpline.

District Collector S. Venkata Rao stated that the stickers were printed with three languages — Telugu, English and Urdu — so that everybody could understand that the house is under quarantine. It would not only help the quarantined family but others too to be safe. The measure had been taken as a continuation of the community watch under implementation, educating people on the spread of infectious virus as also collecting the details of persons having cold, cough and fever so that medical teams could visit them for help.

Community watch teams were working effectively not only in 442 gram panchayats in the districts but also in the three municipalities. “The community watch team are working as an additional mechanism to the medical and health teams deployed for the purpose,” the Collector said adding that they were also educating people the need for maintaining social distancing, washing hands with soap regularly, at least once an hour when awake, and about wearing masks.

Making masks

Meanwhile, 60 SHG women were making (stitching) masks with the material provided by the District Rural Development Agency for the last 15 days and supplying them to the government machinery going into the field. The women are making about 3,000 masks a day and so far they have made about 45,000 masks and all them are being supplied to the government departments in need.