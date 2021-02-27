A song that reflects the glory and neglect of a shrine

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

To shine the spotlight on issues facing the 17th century Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam, artistes owing allegiance to the Yuva Telangana Party have come up with a Hindi song to highlight the temple’s glorious history and its alleged neglect.

“Ayodhya me janme Ramji, Bhadrachal aagaye Sri Ram Ji,” the beginning verse of the song draws a parallel between Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh and the Bhadrachalam temple, popularly known as south Ayodhya.

The song produced by Yuva Telangana Party founder Jitta Balakrishna Reddy encapsulates the history of the temple built by legendary saint composer Bhakta Ramadasu (Kancharla Gopanna), the then local Tahsildar during the regime of Abdul Hasan Tanesha in the 17th century.

The video clip of the song features the historic hermitage of Parnashala encompassing sculptures of mythological significance illustrating the significant episodes of Lord Sri Rama’s ‘vanavasam’ (exile in Dandakaranya) in Dummugudem mandal.

It depicts the reverence of ‘Kamalanaths’ (BJP leaders) towards Ayodhya and seeks an explanation from the latter for keeping Bhadradri Rama’s ‘temple lands’ in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

The final verses of the song slam the ‘Kamalanaths’ for allegedly remaining indifferent to the longstanding demand for re-transfer of five Gram Panchayats situated in proximity to Bhadrachalam from Andhra Pradesh to Telangana.

Against the backdrop of a replica of a bullet train running between Ahmedabad and Mumbai, the song seeks to find answers from the persons at the helm for the inordinate delay in laying a 13-mile railway line between Panduragapuram in Manuguru mandal to Sarapaka near Bhadrachalam.

It takes a dig at the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government over its “unkept promise” of releasing ₹100 crore for the development of Bhadrachalam temple.

Sources said the Yuva Telangana Party was contemplating using the song during the campaign for next month’s Legislative Council elections.

The Yuva Telangana Party has fielded journalist and former TV anchor Rani Rudrama from the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates constituency.