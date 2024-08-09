A sneak peek into the gallantry awards to Armed Forces heroes from Telugu States

A devastating rail accident in the intervening night of September 27 and 28, 1954, almost seventy years ago, near Jangaon on the Secunderabad-Kazipet line caused immense loss after an Express train enroute Kazipet was washed away in the floodwaters of Yashwanthpur river after the piers of the bridge collapsed.

Little did any one know that a brave Army man Havildar A. Somaiah of Artillery Centre, Hyderabad entered the record books for his gallant act in saving scores of lives.

Hav. Somaiah was travelling in the ill-fated train. Train No. 319 Down Secunderabad-Kazipet Express left Secunderabad railway station at 7.45 p.m., crossed Jangaon station around 22.45 p.m. and was washed away a little later in the floodwaters of the local rivulet. Information about the accident reached the Station Master of Jangaon only after midnight after patrol man Venkati alerted the staff.

Hav. Somaiah was awarded Kirti Chakra — one of the highest bravery award in 1955 — for his gallant act in saving the lives of several panic-stricken passengers.

The citation gives graphic description of Hav. Somaiah’s bravery. It said: “On the night of September 27/28, 1954, the railway train in which Havildar A. Somaiah was travelling met with an accident on the Yashwantpur bridge near Jangaon. Realising that an accident has taken place and there would be panic and disorder, he asked the other ranks in his compartment to remain calm and came out to see for himself what had happened.”

“He noticed that the upper class bogie ahead of his own was precariously swaying in the current, and was likely to be washed away at any moment. He heard a shout for help from Captain D’souza, whereupon, he crawled along the unsubmerged portion of the upper class bogie, broke open the bars and extricated Captain D’souza. He then assisted Captain D’Souza to extricate Major John and thereafter he repeatedly entered the swirling waters despite injuries received on his nose and head to rescue other inmates of the compartments.”

“During this train disaster which took a heavy toll of life, Hav. Somaiah showed exemplary courage and presence of mind in the face of danger and voluntarily risked his own life to save the lives of others,” the citation mentioned.

Hav. Somaiah and the gallant acts of close to 50 armed forces officers and men will be part of a compendium, the Sainik Welfare department of Telangana is bringing out shortly.

Director of Sainik Welfare, Telangana Col Ramesh Kumar said that a compilation of the names, photos and gallant actions of these heroes in the form of a compendium is being brought out.

“All the memories of the heroic acts of those heroes stay fresh and live in our hearts and minds,” Col Ramesh said, adding that a number of soldiers belonging to other States but who have either studied in Telangana or served and subsequently settled here have also ensured the safety of the motherland through their valiant acts and have been awarded Gallantry awards.

As many as 50 armed forces personnel from united Andhra Pradesh have been given gallantry awards which includes Ashok Chakra to Lt col G. Krishna Iyengar, three Maha Vir Chakra’s to Major General C. Venugopal, Air Vice Marshall C.V. Parkar and Major Padmapani Acharya (posthumously). There are 18 uniformed personnel, who were awarded Vir Chakras, five Kirti Charkas and 18 Shaurya Chakras.

The tale of then Flight Lieutenant Pradyot Dastidar, who was detailed as navigator of a target-making aircraft to lead a massive attack on Peshawar (Pakistan) during the 1965 war with Pakistan is also interesting. “The mission was a difficult one and called for the highest skill and accuracy on the part of the navigator,” the citation mentioned.

“The route passed very near to the bridges that were defended by enemy with anti-aircraft guns. There was hardly moonlight and the whole area was full of haze. Visibility was so bad that Flight Lieutenant Dastidar saw the enemy airfield only when he was directly overhead. As soon as he he dropped a flare to see the target, the anti-aircraft guns opened up a heavy barrage. Undaunted by the shells and tracers, he made a steady run and marked the target for the bombing stream coming behind. In this mission and in seven others, he displayed courage and skill of the highest order,” the Vir Chakra citation said.

Then the story of Major Md Ahmed Zaki of Maratha Light Infantry Regiment is all about bravery in the 1965 Indo-Pak War. Major Zaki was leading an assault company of his battalion near Thatti Jarnail Singh in the Lahore sector when his company came under heavy enemy and machine gun fire. Injured by the burst from the medium machine gun fire, Major Zaki led the assault on the enemy and managed to annihilate the rivals. For this brave act, he won the Vir Chakra in 1965. Major Zaki later went on to become the Lt General and retired from service.

Lt BVR Rao of Gorkha Rifles too won the Vir Chakra for his valour when he was commanding a company to attack the enemy in 1965 War in Akhnoor-Chhamb sector. Undeterred by enemy firing through Medium and light machine guns, he led his company notwithstanding grave injury sustained due to shrapnel and succeeded. Squadron Leader Farokh Jehangir Mehta, a senior pilot in fighter-bomber squadron fley 22 operational missions in Kutch and Barmer sectors inflicting heavy damage to airbases in Mirpur and Badin in Pakistan during the 1971 War. He was presented the Vir Chakra in 1972.

Col Ramesh pointed out that the idea of bringing out the compendium was to enlighten the youth about the selfless actions of these heroes and motivate the youth to join the Armed Forces so as to ensure the territorial integrity of the Nation.

