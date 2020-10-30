‘A silent revolution taking birth at Dubbak’

Officials should not to take sides in an election: Kishan Reddy

BJP senior leader and Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy has said that a silent revolution has been taking place in Dubbak Assembly constituency and this will pave the way for a change in the State from family rule.

“Telangana that was realised by the sacrifice of some 1,200 martyrs is being enjoyed by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his family. Dubbak played a key role in the fighting for separate State. Telangana might not have been formed had the BJP not supported the Bill in Parliament. Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao has failed to fulfil the promise of employment for youth. Crop insurance scheme benefiting farmers that was introduced by the Centre is not being implemented properly by the State government. Health Insurance scheme — Ayushman Bharat — is rejected here. Ask the government about the share of Centre in various schemes being implemented in the State,” said Mr. Kishan Reddy while participating in election campaign at Bumpally village in Mirdoddi mandal on Friday along with party candidate M Raghunandan Rao and others.

He alleged that TRS is hand-in-glove with the AIMIM and this was the right time to teach a lesson to the TRS and its family rule that is steeped in corruption. He has asked the people to vote for the voice that can question the government.

Later speaking to reporters, Mr. Kishan Reddy said that people will vote for the party they want but officials should not take sides and it will not be good. He said that there should be no misuse of official machinery and Election Commission should take steps in to ensure that.

“Polling any vote to the Congress is waste as it has failed to retain half of its MLAs elected in the General Elections. They have switched loyalties and joined the TRS,” he pointed out.

Mr. Raghunandan Rao alleged that the ruling party is getting ready to distribute money to the voters with the help of police. He has urged the people to vote for them to raise their voice in the Assembly.