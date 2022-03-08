A salute to the grit and grace of women

Women’s Day celebrated with zeal; achievements of women across fields celebrated

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief and Malkajgiri MP, A. Revanth Reddy, Mahila Congress State president Sunita Rao, Congress MLA from Mulugu Seethakka and other women leaders participating in International Women’s Day celebrations at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Women and their achievements were celebrated with panache across various government departments on Tuesday to mark International Women’s Day in Hyderabad.

Women & Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod, while addressing a Women’s Day meeting at Ravindra Bharathi organised by the department, said Telangana is the only state implementing the highest number of welfare and development schemes for women. Telangana’s anganwadi workers are the highest paid in the entire country, she added.

The department held three-day celebrations and gave away awards to women who had excelled in various fields.

She mentioned KCR Kit, Arogya Lakshmi, and Kalyana Lakshmi schemes apart from Sakhi centres as the pioneering schemes for women.

Hyderabad Police celebrating the achievements of women personnel at St. Mary’s College auditorium in Secunderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and chairperson of the State Women’s Commission Suneetha Lakshma Reddy were present on the occasion.

Deputy speaker T.Padma Rao distributed Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak cheques and dined with women, at Seetaphalmandi.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, while addressing a Women’s Day meeting at GHMC, thanked Accredited Social Health Activists and sanitation workers for their dedication and commitment during the pandemic. Listing out various government schemes for women, she urged them to come out of their homes and clinch the opportunities.

At HMDA, Metroplitan Commissioner Arvind Kumar, attending an event on the occasion, announced that medical insurance will be applied to women staff and workers from this year. Cotton saris will be distributed as Women’s Day gifts.

The day was also celebrated by the HMWS&SB, where various games were conducted and prizes distributed.

The Forest department organised various activities on the premises of Aranya Bhavan for two days. On Tuesday, prizes were distributed to the winners of various competitions by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests R.M. Dobriyal.

Vice-Chancellor of Maulana Azad Urdu University (MANUU) Syed Ainul Hasan released two posters with the messages for gender equality. A symposium on ‘Women empowerment: issues and strategies’ was organised on the occasion apart from cultural programmes. NSS student volunteers distributed badges with the slogan “MANUU respects women” among university officials.

State Bank of India, Hyderabad Circle, organised a Women’s Day event with the theme ‘Break the Bias’, in the presence of guests including Padmashri awardee and expert dancer Ananda Shankar Jayant, and noted classical singer and choreographer Thayil Chiranjeevi.

Union Bank of India, Hyderabad Zone has sanctioned loans to the tune of ₹250 crore to self help groups, benefiting women from all nine regions of the zone. In addition, each branch has either sanctioned or disbursed a token loan each to women beneficiaries.

The bank also conducted a workshop on cyber security awareness workshop in coordination with the police.

AIG Hospitals organised a blood donation camp with women volunteers on the occasion, where 78 women participants donated blood.

Hybiz TV Women’s Leadership Awards were given away to women achievers across 17 categories, and a lifetime achievement award to yesteryear TV anchor Vijaya Durga.