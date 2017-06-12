A ride all the way to Tirupati

Film stars Regina Cassandra and Dharam Teja led the celebrities in launching the signature event of the Infinity Ride under the aegis of Aditya Mehta Foundation here on Sunday.

Infinity Ride is scheduled to be held from August 9 to 15. It is aimed at raising funds to not only provide top class equipment for para-athletes, but also extend them healthcare services.

It will feature hundreds of cyclists riding their way from Hyderabad to Tirupati, traversing a distance of 722 km.

Regina, who had taken part in one of the cycling expeditions before, said she was immensely glad to be associated with a foundation which was a true inspiration for many aspiring athletes.

“We are proud to have been able to make the Infinity Ride a reality for the third straight year. It is our Foundation’s vision to make India a superpower in the world of para-sports and these funds are a huge step in that direction,” she said after the release of the event poster.

“The athletes’ spirit to prove a point or two in the world of adventure and sports is really heartening and the fact that many of such beneficiaries have won medals at the Asian level, especially in para-cycling, is a reminder of the Foundation’s commitment and sincerity,” she said. “I will be participating this timeand expect popular support for this noble cause,” Regina said.

Dharam Teja said that in an era when even normal human beings often vent their displeasure at missing out on something in life, these outstanding athletes remind us what life could be outside the comfort zone.

Celebrities Shilpa Reddy and Anisha Ambrose, Dinakar Babu, VC & MD of SATS, were enthusiastic about such great response to the event and hoped the Foundation would usher in a new era in the lifestyle of the athletes.

Para-cyclist Aditya Mehta thanked the Defence forces, the trustees of the Foundation, all the athletes and stake-holders who had reposed immense faith in the athletes to help them realise their dreams.