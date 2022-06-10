A. Revanth Reddy for all-party meeting on law and order in Hyderabad

In a letter to CM KCR, Telangana Congress chief said fear has engulfed parents, children and the entire society on the rising rape cases and the deteriorating law and order situation in the State

In a letter to CM KCR, Telangana Congress chief said fear has engulfed parents, children and the entire society on the rising rape cases and the deteriorating law and order situation in the State

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy demanded Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao to call for an all-party meeting to discuss the law and order situation in the State, which he said is deteriorating day by day.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, he said fear has engulfed parents, children and the entire society on the rising rape cases and the deteriorating law and order situation in the State. Pub culture and drugs have turned out to the face of Telangana in recent times. .

Mr. Reddy said he is willing to come to Pragati Bhavan despite his reservations and the Chief Minister should call all the parties, social organisations and women groups to send out a signal that the government is willing to react and give assurance to parents about the safety of children and women. Or else it would be an insult to Telangana that’s formed on the sacrifices of so many people.

The Congress chief said that the safe image of Hyderabad is at stake and it is the responsibility of the government and political parties to ensure that the city’s image is safeguarded irrespective of the political differences.

For this, the Chief Minister has to put aside his ego, he said, adding that those responsible for damaging the image of Hyderabad have to be crushed irrespective of their image or relations with the rulers. He said the rape case incident has put the sincerity of the government and the police in question and the way the police dealt with the investigation has sent a wrong signal to the society.

Mr. Reddy asked can the Chief Minister run away from his responsibility if a rape occurs in a government vehicle?