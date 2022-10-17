A reunion to honour their mentor and father figure 

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a reunion of police officers with a difference. Nearly 270 Sub-Inspectors of Police of 1991 batch from the two Telugu States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh assembled here at RBVRR Telangana State Police Academy on Sunday to express their gratitude to their selector and retired IPS officer K. Vijaya Rama Rao.

“After our parents, he is the god-given family head for all the 421 SIs selected by him in 1991 by purely selecting us on merit basis,” said the 1991 batch SIs speaking at a function felicitating the octogenarian retired police officer.

Mr. Rao, who was former CBI Director, and went on to become Khairatabad MLA and Minister in TDP government in his second innings in politics after retirement, was the chairman of Police Recruitment Board of the then undivided State of Andhra Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 421 Civil SIs were selected by Mr. Rao after conducting physical and written tests followed by an interview of 10 marks. Recalling their feelings before going for the interview in 1991, some of them said that they were skeptical of becoming police officers “as we and everybody believed external factors play more role in getting jobs in police department.”

To our shock, all of us got selected without involvement of any of such so-called outside forces. “Sir, that is why you are God-given family head for all the families of 421 SIs who got selected in 1991,” the speakers said one after the other.

Mr. Rao expressed his gratitude to the 270 SIs (out of the 421 selected in 1991) who attended the programme. Three of them got conferred with IPS, six became non-cadre Superintendents of Police, 25 got promoted as Additional SPs and the remaining are DSPs.

“Thank you for remembering me for just doing my duty. Training was my passion as a police officer and I did just that with transparency,” said Mr. Rao as the large gathering gave a standing ovation.

TSPA Director Srinivasa Rao, Karimnagar Police Commissioner V. Satyanarayana (who got selected as SI in 1991 and eventually selected as DSP after clearing Group-I exam) and others were present.