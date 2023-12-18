GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana Congress wants Sonia Gandhi to contest from the State in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections

The Political Affairs Committee felt Telangana would be forever indebted to her for the State formation

December 18, 2023 04:36 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

R Ravikanth Reddy
R. Ravikanth Reddy
Congress Party president Mallikarjun Kharge, newly elected Chief Minister of Telangana Anumula Revanth Reddy, Congress party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra greet supporters during the swearing in ceremony of Mr. Reddy and other elected representatives at Lal Bahadur Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Congress Party president Mallikarjun Kharge, newly elected Chief Minister of Telangana Anumula Revanth Reddy, Congress party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra greet supporters during the swearing in ceremony of Mr. Reddy and other elected representatives at Lal Bahadur Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, December 7, 2023. | Photo Credit: File | RAMAKRISHNA G

Telangana Congress has requested former All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Sonia Gandhi to contest from Telangana in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as “the people of the State want to thank her for granting the statehood” which has been a demand for over six-decades.

The Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the Telangana Congress that met in Hyderabad for the first time after Congress came to power in the State has unanimously passed a resolution requesting her to contest from any of the seats in Telangana. Malkajgiri constituency, that was represented by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy till he became the CM, was suggested as the top choice.

Sources in the Congress said the party believed that Telangana would be forever indebted to Sonia Gandhi for her firmness in taking the separate statehood decision weathering all opposition within and outside the Congress party. Congress retaining power after 10 years, for the first time since the new state was formed, is being attributed to the six guarantees announced by Sonia Gandhi after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting here.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, AICC in-charge for Telangana Manikrao Thakare and others at the Telangana Congress’s Political Affairs Committee meeting held in Hyderabad on December 18, 2023.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, AICC in-charge for Telangana Manikrao Thakare and others at the Telangana Congress’s Political Affairs Committee meeting held in Hyderabad on December 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Sonia Gandhi’s mother-in-law and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was elected from the Medak constituency in the combined Andhra Pradesh when she was facing a tough time politically. “People love the Gandhi family and their special relationship with Telangana is well-known,” former Minister Shabbir Ali said.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, who campaigned extensively in Telangana in the 2023 Assembly elections, always recalled that they had a family association with this region. Priyanka Gandhi’s campaign in the rural areas connected well with a generation that has seen Indira Gandhi and her contribution to this region after she became the Prime Minister again winning in 1980 Parliament elections from Medak.

AICC incharge for Telangana, Manikrao Thakare, said the PAC unanimously passed a resolution requesting Sonia Gandhi and felt people would ensure her win with a thumping majority.

Related Topics

Telangana / Indian National Congress / Lok Sabha

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.