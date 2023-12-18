Telangana Congress wants Sonia Gandhi to contest from the State in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections

December 18, 2023 04:36 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Congress has requested former All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Sonia Gandhi to contest from Telangana in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as “the people of the State want to thank her for granting the statehood” which has been a demand for over six-decades.

The Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the Telangana Congress that met in Hyderabad for the first time after Congress came to power in the State has unanimously passed a resolution requesting her to contest from any of the seats in Telangana. Malkajgiri constituency, that was represented by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy till he became the CM, was suggested as the top choice.

Sources in the Congress said the party believed that Telangana would be forever indebted to Sonia Gandhi for her firmness in taking the separate statehood decision weathering all opposition within and outside the Congress party. Congress retaining power after 10 years, for the first time since the new state was formed, is being attributed to the six guarantees announced by Sonia Gandhi after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting here.

Sonia Gandhi’s mother-in-law and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was elected from the Medak constituency in the combined Andhra Pradesh when she was facing a tough time politically. “People love the Gandhi family and their special relationship with Telangana is well-known,” former Minister Shabbir Ali said.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, who campaigned extensively in Telangana in the 2023 Assembly elections, always recalled that they had a family association with this region. Priyanka Gandhi’s campaign in the rural areas connected well with a generation that has seen Indira Gandhi and her contribution to this region after she became the Prime Minister again winning in 1980 Parliament elections from Medak.

AICC incharge for Telangana, Manikrao Thakare, said the PAC unanimously passed a resolution requesting Sonia Gandhi and felt people would ensure her win with a thumping majority.