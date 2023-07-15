HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A railway station to come up at Yadadri temple town

Fresh tenders being called as the State government failed to release its share of funds for the earlier proposal, say officials

July 15, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

V Geetanath
V. Geetanath
The Railways is set to float a tender for building a railway station near Yadadri temple in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

The Railways is set to float a tender for building a railway station near Yadadri temple in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

When South Central Railway (SCR) calls for a tender for taking up the 33 km MMTS suburban train link between Ghatkesar and temple town of Yadadri, it will be for the second time and with an enhanced cost too since the revised cost more than five years ago was ₹430 crore.

General Manager Arun Kumar Jain has indicated that the tender process could be finalised within three months as the clearance for taking up the project came in few days ago. It was actually, Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast and Secunderabad MP G. Kishan Reddy who had announced the development.

Mr. Reddy had disclosed the project clearance just before he took over as the BJP president here stating that the Centre will be taking up the project on its own without waiting for the State government’s promised financial support of bearing 2/3rd the cost of ₹274.84 crore anymore, though the proposal for the rail link had originally come from the latter seven years ago.

Tenders were cancelled earlier after the government did not release its share of funds and since the project got a renewed lease of life, there is a suggestion from senior railway officials to consider expanding the scope of the project to make it a ‘win-win’ situation.

While the original proposal is to develop the Raigir station which is about four kilometres from Yadadri, the officials want the powers-that-be to consider extending the line up to Yadadri to build the main station there itself as it is just a few kilometres away.

“Raigir is on the main section but if we can extend the line up to Yadadri, pilgrims need not take another means of road transport to reach the temple. We should think of developing the proposed Yadadri station on the lines of Tirupati station with more than one platform and basic other end maintenance facilities as in Lingampally,” they said, pleading anonymity.

Another reason being given is that the Raigir station is on the main line of Kazipet-Vijayawada which is a high density network though it has been quadrupled. By building a new line inside till Yadadri, the congestion can be eased on the network enabling better running of trains towards Chennai, Bengaluru and up north with better connectivity even after the Cherlapally terminal is up and running.

“The project cost is bound to escalate so by making a provision for another ₹100-150 crore and requesting the government for land in lieu of monetary contribution, Yadadri can have a brand new railway station,” they add.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.