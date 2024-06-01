GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

A raging battle over statehood history being scrubbed clean
Premium

History page on government portal was recently pulled down by the current Congress regime, leading to outrage on social media; page included sequence of events from BJP’s 1997 resolution for creation of Telangana till June 2, 2014, when the State was formed

Published - June 01, 2024 11:27 am IST - HYDERABAD

Serish Nanisetti
Serish Nanisetti
As part of the decennial celebrations of Telangana Formation, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Secretariat building and Martyrs’ Memorial buildings were illuminated in Hyderabad on May 30, 2024.

As part of the decennial celebrations of Telangana Formation, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Secretariat building and Martyrs’ Memorial buildings were illuminated in Hyderabad on May 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

A decade after the formation of Telangana, there is a new battle around the history of the State. At the heart of it is the role of civil society and students during the movement (udyamamu) that led to the birth of Telangana. A few days ago, the history page on the government’s portal (telangana.gov.in) was pulled down by the current Congress regime. The page cannot be found now and has led to comments on social media about the erasure of Telangana’s history.

But what part of history has been erased? The emblem of the State is set to be changed. Registration initials of TS is being changed to TG, the State song is being changed as is the figure representing Telangana Talli. 

“What happened in the past will not change by the way it is written about it in the present. The history of Telangana will be what it is. There are no flaws in the emblem that was adopted by the earlier government. If need be, it should be debated in the State Assembly and put to vote,” says historian Sriramoju Haragopal.

“Individual antagonism should not affect people. Making so many changes is not a good practice. Ande Sri’s anthem, which we used to play on CDs and cassettes at the height of the movement, is too long for classrooms. A shorter version would have been fine but the poet did not agree to it,” says Mr. Haragopal who lost 1.5 years of academic life due to the 1969 movement for separate Telangana. 

The 1969 movement was triggered by hunger strike by Ravindranath, a job aspirant, at the Kothegudem Thermal Power Station, which started functioning in 1966. It spiralled out of control and continued till 1973, claiming 369 lives. The academic life of thousands of other students was disrupted, wrecking their careers. 

The page that has disappeared after the Congress came to power in the State had 694 words for ‘Final Telangana Movement’. It lists the sequence of events from 1997 resolution of the Bharatiya Janata Party for creation of Telangana till June 2, 2014, when the State was formed. 

But it leaves out any reference to the groundswell of opinion and without any reference to the efforts of the civil society, the protests, the deaths, and the role of students of Osmania University in the formation of the new State. Erased from history was the role of government employees, APSRTC employees, advocates, and others.

“The agitation was brought to the streets by people who cooked food on the roads, who danced to Bathukamma songs on street squares, advocates who boycotted work, RTC employees who risked losing their jobs if they took part in the agitation but still went ahead. They are the real people who made Telangana possible. It was the students of Osmania University who stood like a wall and pushed ahead with the agitation,” says a State government employee unwilling to go on record.

One of the key moments of history in the formation of the State was the ‘Million March’ called by the Joint Action Committee under the leadership of M. Kodandaram who was chosen as the leader at Kalinga Bhavan. The students of Osmania University, who broke the gates of the campus and pushed the concertina-wire, braved the police and converged at the Tank Bund promenade.

A side-drama that led to the event was the mock marriage planned on the day at Ambedkar Bhavan, Lower Tank Bund Road. The 300-400 odd guests at the ‘wedding’ clambered down the stairs on the eastern side of the Tank Bund and ran through the road with red flags raising slogans. These were the students and leaders affiliated to CPI-ML (New Democracy) who breached the barricades. After that, chaos ensued with the police battling students, employees, and citizens on multiple fronts. By the end of the day, the statues that were installed during the time of Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao were vandalised and pulled down. Some were dumped in the lake and others dragged onto the road.

“What we are seeing now is revenge politics. It is a reaction to what happened in the past 10 years. The Secretariat building was functional but was pulled down. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is doing the same thing. K. Chandrasekhar Rao wanted to erase the history of Nizams, and the history of Andhras by taking the help from Andhra Pradesh contractors. There was resentment among the intelligentsia about the state of affairs and that is coming out,” says N. Venugopal, author of Telangana: State of Affairs. 

As the battle for history intensifies every day in Telangana, missing from the picture is the inclusive nuance. 

Related Topics

Telangana

Collection - 28 stories

As part of the decennial celebrations of Telangana Formation, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Secretariat building and Martyrs’ Memorial buildings were illuminated in Hyderabad on May 30, 2024.
A raging battle over statehood history being scrubbed clean
Serish Nanisetti
You're in this story
Police personnel prevent an ABVP activist from marching towards Pragathi Bhavan in support of the TSRTC strike, in Hyderabad on October 23, 2019. File
Amid the glitter of celebration, denial of dissent is the irony of emerging Telangana
V. Swathi
The BRS is ahead of the Congress and the BJP in gearing up for the elections with K. Chandrasekhar Rao completing the task of identifying potential candidates. File picture
ANALYSIS
Telangana@10 | Will Formation Day glee extend till high-stakes December polls?
Ravi Reddy
A view of Telangana’s new secretariat building complex in Hyderabad, which has been named after Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. The massive, 125-foot steel and bronze statue of Dr. Ambedkar was inaugurated on his birth anniversary on April 14, 2023.
Telangana@10
Telangana formation day | Trials, triumph and turning the tide: A journey of navigating obstacles, embracing victories
Serish Nanisetti
Image for representation
State’s 24x7 power supply to all sectors a unique feat
B. Chandrashekhar
South Central Railway (SCR) curtailing the suburban services connecting to Bollarum-Medchal has shocked passengers even as there is no end point of the MMTS Phase II works getting completed.
Telangana formation day | The growth of South Central Railway
V. Geetanath
File picture of Telangana Congress activists celebrating the formation of Telangana State at Gandhi Bhavan after the Rajya Sabha passed the bill in 2014.
Telangana@10
Congress lost a powerful slogan to TRS, and also the State
R. Ravikanth Reddy
File picture of women cadre of TRS party at a rally
Telangana@10
How BRS evolved from ‘movement party’ to a political powerhouse in Telangana
B. Chandrashekhar
Women farmers dry paddy under the sun in their fields in the outskirts of Hyderabad. In spite of problems, cultivation of crops was done in record extents in Telangana after the formation of the State
Telangana@10
Farm, allied sectors lead metamorphosis of Telangana’s landscape
B. Chandrashekhar
The State government took up a universal eye screening programme called Kanti Velugu. File picture of a check-up at an eye camp
Telangana@10
Towards a ‘blindness-free’ Telangana
Siddharth Kumar Singh
Although the health bulletin says that out of the 500 ICU beds with ventilator in Gandhi Hospital, 338 were occupied and 162 are vacant, the real picture is more dire.
Telangana@10
Health sector evolution: Examining Telangana’s healthcare journey since 2014
Siddharth Kumar Singh
The Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat, in Hyderabad
Telangana@10
Telangana’s new secretariat streamlines govt operations
M. Rajeev
The NITI Aayog recommended special grant of ₹19,000 crore for Mission Bhagiratha, appreciating the intent of supplying safe drinking water to every household but the recommendation was set aside by the Centre
Telangana@10
Telangana thrives despite Central govt’s alleged non-cooperation
M. Rajeev
State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar
Telangana@10
Telangana BJP faces uphill task in quest for power
V. Geetanath
A view of the IT hub in Hyderabad.
Telangana@10
Telangana’s tech revolution: leading the way in IT and ITeS sector
The Hindu Bureau
Andhra Pradesh Government shifting the material leftover in the Telangana Secretariat following Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan’s directions to handover the vacant buildings to Telangana Government, in Hyderabad on June 10, 2019.
Telangana@10
Long road to resolution: Telangana’s persistent standoff with Andhra Pradesh on bifurcation issues
M. Rajeev
The Telangana government is scrambling to raise resources to ensure uninterrupted implementation of the spree of welfare and developmental programmes such as Rythu Bandhu (farmers’ investment support scheme) 
Telangana@10
State debt mounting as govt firm on continuing welfare, development schemes
M. Rajeev
Helping hand: The Shaadi Mubarak scheme has received handsome allocations of nearly ₹1,900 crore since the formation of Telangana in 2014. File photo
Telangana@10
Budgetary allocations for minorities see a hike in Telangana
Syed Mohammed
Director Venu Yeldandi’s Telugu movie ‘Balagam’ reflected the way of life in rural pockets of Sircilla, Telangana.
Telangana@10
Embracing authenticity: Telangana tales go mainstream in Telugu cinema
Sangeetha Devi Dundoo
Women’s Boxing World Championships Nikhat Zareen being accorded warm welcome on her arrival at The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad from Delhi, in Hyderabad on April 01, 2023
Telangana@10
Sports in Telangana sprinting towards success
V. V. Subrahmanyam
First-batch students of newly-established Government Medical College in Sangareddy.
Telangana@10
From 5 to 26 in a decade: Telangana’s medical education landscape flourishes
Siddharth Kumar Singh
Sarva Pindi as shown in Chef Sudhakar Rao’s book Aromas of Telanagana
Telangana@10
Beyond biryani: taking the lid off Telangana’s culinary treasure
Prabalika M. Borah
The Hyderabad Metro Rail project, launched in November 2017, is the biggest public private partnership venture to date.
Telangana@10
After many twists and turns, Hyderabad metro’s second phase finally in motion
V. Geetanath
A city scape of Hyderabad with the oldest icon, the Charminar, in the background with other historical landmarks like the Telangana High Court, Legislative Assembly and the metro rail in the foreground.
Telangana@10
Will Hyderabad Metro rail chug into Old City?
V. Geetanath
Students of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Centre of Excellence Junior College (Boys), Gowlidoddi, attending their class in a computer lab for IIT/NEET- 2018-19. File.
Telangana@10
Telangana’s dream schools for the downtrodden
R. Ravikanth Reddy
Road infrastructure in Telangana
Road infrastructure in Telangana: Created to dazzle
V. Swathi
Construction of drain and related works as part of the Strategic Nala Development Programme at Nallakunta in Hyderabad.
Telangana@10
Strategic Nala Development Programme as flood control measure
The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao presents TS-iPASS letters of approval to 19 units at the old secretariat in July 2021.
Telangana@10
Telangana formation day | A nuanced approach to industrial development
N. RAVI KUMAR

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.