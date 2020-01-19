A quaint custom comes to an end

This nondescript village in Yedapally mandal some 25 km from the district headquarters had a strange claim to fame — almost all the 250 families had the grooms leave their homes to stay with his bride and in-laws after marriage called Illarikam Alludu.

This tradition of Illarikam Alludu in this village has almost come to an end with the families discontinuing it and there being only one such Illarikam Alludu of the yesteryears — Chepuri China Laxma Goud — remaining alive.

What made the village with a little over 800 population stand out was that nearly all the 250 families in the village, belonging to BC, SC and ST adopted the sons-in-law. Today all of them have started giving it up slowly. On the other hand, the sons-in-law who had shifted in with their brides through the yesteryears have passed away one after another. The village does not have even a single OC family and all are living depending on agriculture or farm-related activity.

“We don’t know how and when the tradition started but it was alive till recent past. However, the latest generation has not been practising it. We almost said goodbye to it. Only one Illarikam Alludu remains now in the entire village,” said 35-year-old Godugu Hanmanth, husband of the village Sarpanch Rajyalaxmi.

One Maskuri Gangadhar whose father had come for Illarikam to his grandparents’ family, said that in their house alone there used to be four such sons-in-law. As many as 64 family members lived under one roof and after the passing away of grandparents the families divided. Their progeny have been living in the 100-year-old house spread over one acre that has been partitioned by the inheriting families.

An educated young farmer, Srinivas, said that in olden days the village had a higher female population than male population and the parents also wanted to see their daughters live with them. This had laid the foundation for the tradition Another plausible reason was that as cultivation required menfolk the households preferred to bring their sons-in-law home than send their daughters away, he explained.

Though the women population is still a little higher in the village the practice was given up now, said one housewife Swaroopa who did her graduation. Significantly the custom has not been followed by the Muslim families.