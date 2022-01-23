‘A phone call to get doctor’s advice, medicines at your doorstep’

‘Intinta Aarogyam’ launched in Mahabubnagar along with fever survey

Just a phone call would get doctor’s advice and medicines to the doorstep of those feeling ill with cold, cough, fever or any other symptoms, in Mahabubnagar district, as part of the ‘Intinta Aarogyam’ programme launched along with fever survey.

As part of the programme, medicine kits would be given to those who are suffering from COVID symptoms such as fever, cough, severe body pains and others. Teams of medical and health department, ASHA and Anganwadi workers are visiting every household in the district since Friday, as part of the fever survey.

“In case anybody suffers from COVID symptoms or just cold and cough, even after the fever survey, they could make a call to 08542-241165 to get advice and essentials at their doorstep besides testing them for the infection,” Minister for Excise, Sports and Culture V. Srinivas Goud said.

A total of 1,89,319 houses would be visited by multi-disciplinary teams comprising health, revenue, ASHA, ANM and Anganwadi staff in five days as part of the fever survey. The teams were provided 40,000 home isolation kits initially and the health department was ready to provide another 60,000 kits, if needed.

A special officer has been appointed for every mandal to supervise the fever survey so that tracing, testing and treatment were provided to those having cold, cough, or fever. On Friday, 60,762 households were covered. Only those with severe symptoms were being advised to go to public healthcare facilities at mandal, municipal, constituency or district level.