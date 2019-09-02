A perfect place for cops to loosen up

Cops who are in desperate need of some recreation need not look further. The Goshamahal Training Centre in the city might well be the right destination for them to unwind as the new floodlit sports facility featuring two volleyball courts, one basketball court and a badminton court was formally inaugurated by Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar.

The Police Commissioner hoped that the police personnel would make the optimum use of the sports facility whenever they have free time on hand.

“It is important for police to engage themselves in a sporting activity to not only stay fit, but be recharged to face the daily challenges while discharging duty,” he said.

The facility would be more useful to the newly-recruited 300 constables allotted to the centre, whose basic induction into training would start soon. The training centre would also be available to the other wings of city police.

“The city, which has about 14,000 police personnel, badly needs a sports facility and this should encourage them to explore the possibility of taking part in regular competitions,” the Police Commissioner said.

The facility, funded by the Telangana police and executed by Sports Coaching Foundation (SCF), took about four months to be completed. And this is not the first time that K. Sai Baba, general secretary of SCF, has volunteered to build the facility.

He has earlier done a similar job at Cyberabad Police Commissionerate. T. Murali Krishna IPS; Md. Riaz Baig, Additional DCP, and principal, Goshamahal Training Centre; and K. Uday Bhaskar Reddy, RI (retd), were felicitated on the occasion.